China stocks extend decline as investors sell blue chips; Hong Kong ticks up

SHANGHAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China’s major stock indexes hit six-week lows by midday Thursday and were set for their third session of losses in a row, even as the country’s trade data for January exceeded market forecasts.

Investors dumped blue chips, including energy and banking firms, as well as property companies.

** China’s January trade growth easily beat market expectations, with exports rising 11.1 percent year-on-year and imports surging 36.9 percent, customs data showed on Thursday. ** At 04:05 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was down 49.56 points or 1.5 percent at 3,259.70. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.14 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 2.64 percent, the consumer staples sector up 1.63 percent, the real estate index down 1.68 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.95 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.72 percent to 12,343.8, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.06 percent at 30,342.53. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.86 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.69 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.02 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.51 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.318 per U.S. dollar, 0.56 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.283. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Zhongyida Co Ltd up 9.94 percent, followed by Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group Co Ltd gaining 9.9 percent and Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Co Ltd up by 8.17 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Routon Electronic Co Ltd down 10.02 percent, followed by Zhonglu Co Ltd losing 10.01 percent and Zhonglu Co Ltd down by 9.98 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 0.06 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 6.2 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 4.93 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd up 1.63 percent, followed by China Vanke Co Ltd gaining 1.58 percent and Byd Co Ltd up by 1.55 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd which has fallen 2.61 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp which has lost 2.0 percent and PetroChina Co Ltd down by 1.9 percent. ** About 10.98 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 50.6 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 21.68 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 26.09 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:05 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.84 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.27 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has fallen by 4.26 percent to 29.36 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 1.7 percent while the IT sector rose 0.8 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc up 4.17 percent, while the biggest loser was CNOOC Ltd which was down 2.05 percent.