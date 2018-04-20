China stocks fall, banks and airlines weigh; Hong Kong down

* SSEC -1.2 pct, CSI300 -1.0 pct, HSI -0.4 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -6.2 pct

* FTSE China A50 -0.9 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China stocks slid on Friday morning, dragged down by banking and transport firms, and as worries over China-U.S. trade spat lingered. ** The CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent, to 3,773.16 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2 percent, to 3,080.01. ** Airlines led the decline in blue-chip firms on the mainland, with Air China slumping 5.9 percent to a four-month low as rising oil prices added pressure to the airlines’ fuel costs. ** An index tracking major transport firms lost 1.2 percent by lunch break. ** Oil prices held firm on Friday near three-year highs reached earlier this week as ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts gradually draw down excess supplies. ** Worries also lingered over the trade stand-off between China and the United States. ** China’s ZTE Corp said on Friday a ban on the sale of parts and software to the company was unfair and threatens its survival, and vowed to safeguard its interests through all legal means. ** The ZTE ban has ratcheted up tensions between China and the United States at a time when they have already threatened each other with tens of billions of dollars in tariffs.

** The U.S. Treasury is considering ways to restrict sensitive Chinese investments in the United States by invoking an emergency powers law and bringing forward some security review reforms for corporate acquisitions, a senior Treasury official said on Thursday. ** Bucking the broad trend, China’s semiconductor firms rallied as Beijing looks to speed up chip plans. ** China has already made the semiconductor market a key priority under its “Made in China 2025” strategy to cut reliance on foreign technologies and create its own domestic champions, and that goal has been given fresh urgency after the ZTE ban. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent, to 30,579.54, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.0 percent, to 12,116.71. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.95 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.18 percent. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were L&K Engineering Suzhou Co Ltd up 10 percent, followed by Shenzhen Huiding Technology Co Ltd gaining 9.88 percent and Luoyang Glass Co Ltd up by 8.69 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Hna Innovation Co Ltd down 9.83 percent, followed by RoadMainT Co Ltd losing 8.98 percent and TianJin 712 Communication & Broadcasting Co Ltd down by 8.65 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Gas Holdings Ltd up 1.64 percent, followed by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd gaining 0.24 percent and China Mobile Ltd up by 0.21 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Air China Ltd which has fallen 3.00 percent, China Citic Bank Corp Ltd which has lost 2.5 percent and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd down by 2.5 percent. ** As of 03:59 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 20.89 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.