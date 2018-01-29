China stocks fall from 2-yr highs, led by consumer firms; Hong Kong flat

* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -1.2 pct, HSI 0.0 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20.7 pct

* FTSE China A50 -1.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.2 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China stocks dropped from two-year highs on Monday morning, as investors booked profits in consumer and healthcare firms that recently rallied firmly. ** At 04:03 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was down 19.15 points or 0.54 percent at 3,538.98. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.16 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.56 percent, the consumer staples sector down 2.92 percent, the real estate index down 0.49 percent and healthcare sub-index down 2.05 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.5 percent at 13,792.28, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.04 percent at 33,142.51. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.39 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.82 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.20 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.03 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.325 per U.S. dollar, 0.07 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.3295. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Hainan Yedao Group Co Ltd up 10 percent, followed by Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd gaining 6.89 percent and Harbin Air Conditioning Co Ltd up by 6.85 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co Ltd down 10.01 percent, followed by Lawton Development Co Ltd losing 10 percent and Shede Spirits Co Ltd down by 9.97 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 7.59 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 17.2 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd up 4.62 percent, followed by Great Wall Motor Co Ltd gaining 3.94 percent and Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd up by 3.42 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Vanke Co Ltd which has fallen 4.29 percent, People’s Insurance Group of China Co Ltd which has lost 2.8 percent and PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd down by 2.7 percent. ** About 14.69 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 77.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 19.03 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 22.27 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:03 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.49 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 2 percent while the IT sector fell 0.5 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd up 4.62 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd which was down 3.20 percent.