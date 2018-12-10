China stocks fall on weak data, Huawei concerns; Hong Kong -1.4 pct

* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -1.2 pct, HSI -1.4 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China’s main stock indexes fell on Monday after weak import and export data for November added to concerns about slowing economic growth, and as the arrest of a senior Huawei executive continued to stoke fears of a return to trade war escalation.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 21.99 points or 0.84 percent at 2,583.90. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.17 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.29 percent, the consumer staples sector down 1.44 percent, the real estate index down 1.13 percent and the healthcare sub-index down 1.61 percent. ** China reported far weaker-than-expected November exports and imports, showing slower global and domestic demand and raising the possibility authorities will take more measures to keep the country’s growth rate from slipping too much. ** China’s factory prices rose in November at their slowest pace since October 2016 as domestic demand lost further momentum. Consumer inflation eased from the previous month due to lower food prices, according to data published by the National Statistics Bureau on Sunday. ** “Import/export data and inflation both came in below expectations and we could see further softness in data in the next week,” Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Huachang Securities said in a note. Noting declining blast furnace operation and power plant coal consumption, she said China’s economy still faces downward pressure. However, the continuous introduction of policies to support growth could help to stabilise the investment growth rate, she said. ** Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is fighting to be released on bail after she was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver at the request of the United States. Her arrest has raised fears of possible retribution targeting executives at U.S. companies in China. ** While the arrest has sparked concerns over its impact on China-U.S. trade relations, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that the recent trade truce between the two countries and Meng’s arrest “are two separate events.” But he warned of higher tariffs if the United States and China could not come to an agreement during the 90-day negotiating period. ** Shares of Huawei suppliers continued to fall as worries deepen over Meng’s arrest. BYD Electronic International Co Ltd is down 3.2 percent and O-Film Tech is 4.1 percent lower. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.17 percent at 10,247.61, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.41 percent at 25,696.89. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.15 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.65 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.62 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 2.27 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.89 per U.S. dollar, 0.22 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.8748. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Eastern Communications Co Ltd, up 10.06 percent, followed by Xiangpiaopiao Food Co Ltd, gaining 9.67 percent and G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd , up by 8.91 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Wintime Energy Co Ltd, down 10.18 percent, followed by Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd, losing 10 percent and PNC Process Systems Co Ltd, down by 9.33 percent. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 0.8 percent while the IT sector fell 1.8 percent. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CNOOC Ltd, up 1.56 percent, while the biggest loser was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which was down 5.45 percent.