China stocks fall, weighed by healthcare firms; Hong Kong also down

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.7 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.1 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used -0.2 pct

* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.6 pct

SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - China stocks reversed earlier gains on Monday, with gains in infrastructure firms offset by losses in healthcare firms. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent to 3,509.92 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent to 2,868.91. ** Infrastructure stocks climbed after news that China plans to put more money into infrastructure projects and ease borrowing curbs on local governments to help soften the blow to the economy from the Sino-U.S. trade war. ** But healthcare firms tumbled, with an index tracking major healthcare firms falling around 3 percent by the lunchbreak, as a vaccine scandal continued to dampen risk appetite for the sector. ** In amended rules, China’s securities regulator said companies whose activities harm national security, public safety or the public interest could be suspended or delisted. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.7 percent, to 28,610.12, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent to 11,000.44. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.47 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.65 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8358 per U.S. dollar, 0.32 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.814. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Jinxi Axle Co Ltd up 10.1 percent, followed by Sichuan Western Resources Holding Co Ltd gaining 10.09 percent and Ningbo Thermal Power Co Ltd up by 10.06 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd down 10.03 percent, followed by Chongqing Road and Bridge Co Ltd losing 8.65 percent and Star Lake Bioscience Co Inc Zhaoqing Guangdong down by 7.98 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CRRC Corp Ltd up 5.35 percent, followed by Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd gaining 3.6 percent and Huaneng Power International Inc up by 1.17 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Byd Co Ltd, which has fallen 3.10 percent, Tencent Holdings Ltd that has lost 2.7 percent and China Vanke Co Ltd down by 2.6 percent. ** About 9.58 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 68.4 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 14.00 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 14.64 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:10 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 17.08 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 0.6 percent while the IT sector fell 2.3 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd up 1.25 percent, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd which was down 6.10 percent.