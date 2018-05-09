China stocks flat, HK edges up; energy shares jump

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 flat, HSI +0.4 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.1 pct

* Energy shares jump after U.S. pulls out of Iran nuclear deal

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks were trading flat and Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, while energy shares in both markets jumped on higher oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, sparking fears about global oil supplies.

** The CSI300 index was unchanged at 3,877.22 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 3,163.25 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.4 percent to 30,525.19 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index rose 0.5 percent to 12,205.96.

** Energy sub-indexes rose over 1 percent in China and climbed over 2 percent in Hong Kong.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was roughly flat, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.07 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.48 percent, the real estate index down 0.42 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.04 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.13 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.10 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.42 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3727 per U.S. dollar, 0.09 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.3671. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhejiang Sunriver Culture Co Ltd up 10.08 percent, followed by Qingdao Copton Technology Co Ltd gaining 10.01 percent and Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co Ltd up by 10.01 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd down 10.02 percent, followed by Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co Ltd losing 5.06 percent and Shanghai Laimu Electronics Co Ltd down by 4.73 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Sinoparm Group up 3.93 percent, followed by PetroChina Co Ltd gaining 3.68 percent and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp up by 2.2 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Great Wall Motor Co Ltd, which has fallen 3.09 percent, Air China Ltd which has lost 2.3 percent and Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd down by 1.9 percent. ** About 6.84 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 44.0 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 15.56 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 14.69 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 0405 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 22.80 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average.