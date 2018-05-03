China stocks flat, HK shares fall ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -1.7 pct

* HSI financial sector sub-index is 1.7 percent lower; property sector down 2.1 percent

* Sino-U.S. trade talks to start on Thursday

*

SHANGHAI, May 3 (Reuters) - China stocks traded flat on Thursday, while Hong Kong shares tracked Asian markets lower, as investors harbour very little hope that the Sino-U.S. trade talks will lead to a breakthrough.

** The CSI300 index dropped 0.1 percent to 3,760.09 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent to 3,076.32 points.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 1.7 percent to 30,213.98 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.9 percent to 11,966.19.

** Hong Kong-listed telecom shares fell sharply, after reports that the Trump administration is considering executive action to restrict some Chinese companies’ ability to sell telecoms equipment in the United States.

** Talks between U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He are due to kick off later on Thursday. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.5 percent, while the IT sector lost 1.87 percent, the financial sector was 1.7 percent lower and property sector slipped 2.1 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.52 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.16 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.366 per U.S. dollar at 0420 GMT, 0.05 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.363. ** As of previous session, the Hang Seng index was up 2.69 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 4.1 percent. As of previous close, the Hang Seng has declined 0.27 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CRRC Corp Ltd up 0.87 percent, followed by Guangdong Investment Ltd, which gained 0.16 percent and Huaneng Power International Inc that rose 0.38 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, which was down 5.91 percent, China Resources Land Ltd, which fell 4.7 percent and ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd down by 4.4 percent. ** About 876.87 million Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 50.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.75 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.69 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 22.06 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 12.47, as of the last full trading day, while the dividend yield was 3.2 percent.