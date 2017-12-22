China stocks flat; Hong Kong up slightly ahead of X'mas holiday

SHANGHAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China stocks were flat on Friday, as weakness in financial and consumer sectors offset strength in energy shares. The Hong Kong market rose slightly in subdued trading ahead of the Christmas holidays. ** At 04:12 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was up 3.75 points or 0.11 percent at 3,303.81. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.06 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.35 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.53 percent, the real estate index up 0.31 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.43 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.16 percent to 11,615.66 while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.26 percent at 29,444.78. Hong Kong’s financial markets will be shut for Christmas Day on Dec. 25 and Boxing Day on Dec. 26. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.07 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.05 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.34 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.03 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5723 per U.S. dollar, 0.2 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.5855. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Changchun Sinoenergy Corp up 10 percent, followed by Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co Ltd gaining 9.97 percent and LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd up by 7.85 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Anhui Leimingkehua Co Ltd down 6.94 percent, followed by Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd losing 4.41 percent and Wuhan DDMC Culture Co Ltd down by 4.17 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 6.33 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 23.4 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.52 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Vanke Co Ltd up 3.84 percent, followed by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd gaining 2.99 percent and CGN Power Co Ltd up by 1.9 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Air China Ltd which has fallen 0.95 percent, China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd which has lost 0.7 percent and GF Securities Co Ltd down by 0.5 percent. ** About 6.96 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 43.3 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 16.07 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 14.21 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:12 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.33 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.84 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 1.30 percent to 28.82 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 0.2 percent while the IT sector rose 0.7 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Lenovo Group Ltd up 3.17 percent, while the biggest loser was Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd which was down 1.82 percent.

