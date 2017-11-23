China stocks having worst day in 3 months; Hong Kong firm

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China stocks were on track to post their biggest one-day percentage loss in over three months on Thursday amid signs of tighter liquidity. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index remained firm, after climbing above the 30,000 point-mark on Wednesday for the first time in a decade. ** At 04:06 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was down 29.60 points or 0.86 percent at 3,400.87. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.38 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.48 percent, the consumer staples sector down 3.27 percent, the real estate index down 0.73 percent and healthcare sub-index down 2.86 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.33 percent at 11,998.62, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.07 percent at 30,024.00. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.69 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.02 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.10 percent while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.48 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5935 per U.S. dollar, 0.31 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6142. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were SJEC Corp up 10 percent, followed by Inner Mongolia Eerduosi Resources Co Ltd gaining 8.57 percent and Sichuan Western Resources Holding Co Ltd up by 6.3 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd down 10 percent, followed by Tongwei Co Ltd losing 9.88 percent and Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co Ltd down by 8.98 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.53 percent, while China's H-share index is up 27.3 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.09 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd up 5.08 percent, followed by China Railway Construction Corp Ltd gaining 2.96 percent and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd up by 2.29 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Air China Ltd which has fallen 2.04 percent, Byd Co Ltd which has lost 1.9 percent and New China Life Insurance Co Ltd down by 1.7 percent. ** As of 04:06 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.80 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.33 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 1.5 percent while the IT sector was flat. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Kunlun Energy Co Ltd up 2.44 percent, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc which was down 2.66 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)