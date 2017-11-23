FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
November 23, 2017 / 4:23 AM / in 2 hours

China stocks having worst day in 3 months; Hong Kong firm

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China stocks were on track to
post their biggest one-day percentage loss in over three months
on Thursday amid signs of tighter liquidity. But Hong Kong's
Hang Seng Index        remained firm, after climbing above the
30,000 point-mark on Wednesday for the first time in a decade.
** At 04:06 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was down 29.60
points or 0.86 percent at 3,400.87.
     
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index           was down 1.38
percent, with its financial sector sub-index             lower
by 0.48 percent, the consumer staples sector down 3.27 percent,
the real estate index down 0.73 percent and healthcare sub-index
down 2.86 percent.
 
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong         rose 0.33
percent at 11,998.62, while the Hang Seng Index        was up
0.07 percent at 30,024.00. 
 
** The smaller Shenzhen index         was down 1.69 percent and
the start-up board ChiNext Composite index             was
weaker by 2.02 percent.
 
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
                was firmer by 0.10 percent while Japan's Nikkei
index         was up 0.48 percent.
 
** The yuan            was quoted at 6.5935 per U.S. dollar,
0.31 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6142. 
 
** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite
index were SJEC Corp             up 10 percent, followed by
Inner Mongolia Eerduosi Resources Co Ltd             gaining
8.57 percent and Sichuan Western Resources Holding Co Ltd
            up by 6.3 percent.
 
** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were
LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd             down 10
percent, followed by Tongwei Co Ltd             losing 9.88
percent and Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co Ltd             down by
8.98 percent.
 
** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.53
percent, while China's H-share index is up 27.3 percent.
Shanghai stocks have risen 1.09 percent this month. 
 
** The top gainers among H-shares were China Minsheng Banking
Corp Ltd           up 5.08 percent, followed by China Railway
Construction Corp Ltd           gaining 2.96 percent and Great
Wall Motor Co Ltd           up by 2.29 percent.
 
** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Air
China Ltd           which has fallen 2.04 percent, Byd Co Ltd
          which has lost 1.9 percent and New China Life
Insurance Co Ltd           down by 1.7 percent.
    
** As of 04:06 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a
premium of 30.80 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
 
** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average
and above its 200-day moving average.
 
** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.33
as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9
percent.
** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking
energy shares          rose 1.5 percent while the IT sector
          was flat. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Kunlun
Energy Co Ltd           up 2.44 percent, while the biggest loser
was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc           which was down 2.66
percent.

    
 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
