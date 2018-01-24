China stocks hit new 2-year peaks; Hong Kong down

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.3 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -7.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used +16.8 pct

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China stocks were little changed by midday after edging up to touch their best levels in more than two years on Wednesday, with gains in banks offset by losses in consumer firms. ** At 04:06 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was up 5.08 points or 0.14 percent at 3,551.58, after earlier hitting its highest since December 2015. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.06 percent, pulling back after earlier edging up to its firmest since July 2015. Its financial sector sub-index was higher by 0.42 percent, the consumer staples sector down 1.27 percent , the real estate index down 0.4 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.16 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.05 percent at 13,497.51, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.28 percent at 32,837.80. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.14 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.94 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.18 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.58 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.39 per U.S. dollar, 0.29 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.4084. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Anhui Expressway Co Ltd up 6.78 percent, followed by Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd gaining 6.38 percent and Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd up by 6.37 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Tibet Tourism Co Ltd down 5.87 percent, followed by Shanxi Lanhua Sci-Tech Venture Co Ltd losing 5.26 percent and Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd down by 5.06 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 7.24 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 15.2 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were PetroChina Co Ltd up 4.07 percent, followed by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp gaining 3.05 percent and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd up by 2.39 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Vanke Co Ltd which has fallen 2.86 percent, Byd Co Ltd which has lost 2.8 percent and Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd down by 2.6 percent. ** About 14.37 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 80.6 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.82 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 23.87 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:06 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.20 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 16.14 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.8 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 1.87 percent to 31.21 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 2.2 percent while the IT sector fell 0.9 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was PetroChina Co Ltd up 4.07 percent, while the biggest loser was Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd which was down 2.28 percent.