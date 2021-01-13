China stocks mixed on profit-taking; consumer, healthcare down

* SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 0.1%, HSI flat

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9.4%

* FTSE China A50 -0.2%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with investors taking profits from consumer and healthcare shares after the blue-chip index hit its 13-year high in the previous sessions. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.08% at 3,605.33 points, but the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.09%. ** The blue-chip index’s consumer staples sector slipped 0.82%, and the healthcare sub-index was down 1.25%. ** The CSI300 index snapped week-long gains from the start of 2021, and kept touching its 13-year high in recent trading sessions fuelled by accommodative monetary policies this year hinted by the central bank, and stable economic data. ** The overall market sentiment on Wednesday was also dented by the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the mainland, as China recorded the biggest daily jump in more than five months, and placed four northern cities in lockdown. ** Energy supply-wise, Chinese ports and marine safety authorities are on high alert as an expansion of sea ice makes it tougher for ships to berth and discharge at key energy product import terminals along the coast of northern Bohai Bay, Reuters reported. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.55%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.83% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index edged up 0.06%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.16% to 11,199.59, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.03% at 28,268.80. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.25% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.84%. (Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)