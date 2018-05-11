China stocks poised to have best week in 3 months; HK up

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI 1.4 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.1 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.1 pct

* China stocks to have best week in almost 3 months

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - China stocks fell slightly on Friday, but are poised to post their best weekly performance in almost three months as interest towards Chinese blue-chips has been building steadily ahead of MSCI’s A-share inclusion next month. Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets higher.

** The bluechip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent to 3,885.99 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 3,171.90. For the week, both indexes are on track to rise nearly 3 percent.

** U.S. index publisher MSCI will officially include yuan-denominated A-shares into its emerging market benchmark on June 1.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.4 percent to 31,227.84, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.1 percent to 12,372.12.

** China’s CSI300 financial sector sub-index was higher by 0.03 percent, the consumer staples sector up 0.03 percent, the real estate index down 0.7 percent and healthcare sub-index down 1.57 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.13 percent to 12,372.12 while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.36 percent at 31,227.84. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.65 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.11 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.93 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.02 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3441 per dollar, 0.03 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.346. ** The percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were led by Jiangsu Sunrain Solar Energy Co Ltd up 10.09 percent, Chengtun Mining Group Co Ltd gaining 10.04 percent and Shanghai Wondertek Software Co Ltd up by 10.01 percent. ** The percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd down 10.03 percent, followed by Shandong Swan Cotton Industrial Machinery Stock Co Ltd losing 5.81 percent and Joinn Laboratories China Co Ltd down by 5.7 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd up 3.9 percent, Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd gaining 3.51 percent and Byd Co Ltd up by 3.46 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd which has fallen 0.82 percent, China Communications Construction Co Ltd which has lost 0.6 percent and China Telecom Corp Ltd down by 0.5 percent. ** About 7.52 billion shares traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 50.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 14.99 billion shares. The volume traded was 13.30 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:16 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 22.29 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 13.65 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.2 percent.