China stocks rebound amid policy support hopes; eyes on G20

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China’s main stock market indexes rebounded on Wednesday morning amid hopes that government support for the market could begin to bear fruit, but all eyes remain focused on the upcoming G20 summit for signs of easing trade war tensions.

** At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.24 percent after four straight days of losses, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.38 percent, the consumer staples sector up 1.79 percent, the real estate index up 2.09 percent and the healthcare sub-index up 0.42 percent. ** The Shanghai Composite index was up 22.16 points or 0.86 percent at 2,596.84. ** “Although new government support policies have been rolled out quickly, the total scope of support is already near 400 billion yuan. But because this relief has been primarily market-based the players are relatively dispersed,” analysts from Guodu Securities said in a note. But they said that following meetings between the Chinese and U.S. presidents in Argentina later this week, “the results of the relief policies may help to drive a second wave of recovery” in the market. ** The analysts also highlighted plans by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Agricultural Bank of China to establish wealth-management units, which could help to attract long-term capital to the A-share market. ** U.S. President Donald Trump is open to reaching a deal on trade irritants over dinner on Saturday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping but is ready to hike tariffs on Chinese imports if there is no breakthrough, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.86 percent at 10,606.05, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.91 percent at 26,572.35. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.95 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.68 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.47 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.03 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9538 per U.S. dollar, 0.02 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.9525. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were JiShi Media Co Ltd, up 10.14 percent, followed by Guizhou BC&TV Information Network Co Ltd , gaining 10.08 percent and NINGBO BIRD Co Ltd , up by 10.06 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Xinhua Media Co Ltd, down 10.06 percent, followed by Beihai Gofar Marine Biological Industry Co Ltd , losing 10.02 percent and Jiangsu Holly Corp , down by 9.74 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 22.15 percent, while China’s H-share index is down 10.2 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 1.08 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, up 3.21 percent, followed by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, gaining 3.17 percent and China Vanke Co Ltd, up by 2.84 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Gas Holdings Ltd, which has fallen 3.84 percent, ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which has lost 0.9 percent ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 1.1 percent while the IT sector rose 2.2 percent. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, up 3.32 percent, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd, which was down 1.33 percent.