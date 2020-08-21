China stocks rise as consumer, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up

* SSEC 0.8%, CSI300 1.2%, HSI 1.3%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.8%

* FTSE China A50 +1.0%

SHANGHAI, Aug 21(Reuters) - Chinese stocks advanced on Friday and were set for weekly gains, boosted by consumer and healthcare firms, although uncertainty over Sino-U.S. trade talks weighed on sentiment.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 4,734.11 points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,390.09 points.

** The tech-heavy start-up board index ChiNext rose 2%, while the STAR50 index added 1.1%.

** For the week, CSI300 was up 0.6%, while SSEC gained 0.9%.

** Leading the gains on Friday, both the CSI300 healthcare index and CSI300 consumer discretionary index rose 1.7% by the midday break.

** Risk sentiment was supported by a series of strong first-half earnings from Chinese companies as Beijing ramped up stimulus support to revive an economy hammered by the COVID-19 crisis.

** Electronic components maker Goertek Inc neared a record high while Focus Media Information surged by the 10% daily trading limit after both companies posted strong earnings for the first half.

** China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates, sending its HK-listed shares 0.9% higher on Friday.

** Market participants were also watching out for developments on trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

** The Trump administration on Thursday declined to acknowledge any plans to meet with China over the Phase 1 trade deal after the commerce ministry in Beijing said bilateral talks would be held “in the coming days” to evaluate the agreement’s progress.

** Chinese purchases of U.S. goods are running well behind the pace needed to meet a first year increase of $77 billion specified in the deal, according to official data. But China has increased the pace of farm product purchases in recent weeks.

** The Hang Seng index added 1.3%, to 25,100.95 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8%, to 10,237.24 points. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni)