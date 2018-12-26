China stocks slip amid US political uncertainty

* SSEC 0.0 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.4 pct

* China to help banks replenish capital through various channels

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Wednesday amid caution over persisting U.S. political uncertainties as a federal government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s hostile stance towards the Federal Reserve unnerved investors.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to 3,012.57 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 2,504.33 points.

** Most sectors were little changed by midday.

** U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed confidence in Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin amid worries over a weakening economy and a stock market slump, but repeated his criticism of the U.S. Federal Reserve, saying it has raised interest rates too quickly.

** Banking stocks barely moved, after a Chinese government agency responsible for financial stability said it is seeking to help commercial banks replenish capital via various channels.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8899 per U.S. dollar, 0.05 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.8863.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Changshu Fengfan Power Equipment Co Ltd , up 10.14 percent, followed by Guodian Nanjing Automation Co Ltd gaining 10.08 percent, and Holsin Engineering Consulting Group Co Ltd, up by 10.02 percent.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Changyuan Group Ltd, down 10.06 percent, followed by Center International Group Co Ltd losing 5.15 percent, and Zhejiang Dafeng Industrial Co Ltd, down by 5.11 percent.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 24.26 percent, while China’s H-share index is down 14.1 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 3.22 percent this month.

** About 5.42 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 35.5 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 15.24 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 14.07 billion as of the last full trading day.

** As of 03:41 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 17.49 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average.

** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 10.5 as of the last full trading day, while the dividend yield was 3 percent.