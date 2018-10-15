China stocks slip as investors stay on the sidelines

* SSEC and CSI300 fall less than 1 pct

* HSI down 1 pct, H-shares down 1.18 pct

* Investors cautious after last week’s sell-off

HONG KONG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China’s stock markets slipped anew on Monday morning following their deepest one-week dive since February, with little support for a rebound as investors await the latest twist in the U.S.-China dispute. ** By lunch time, the Shanghai Composite index was down 20.65 points or 0.79 percent at 2,586.26. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.82 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.98 percent. ** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 1.01 percent at 25,541.73, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong lost 1.18 percent to 10,177.72. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.30 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.45 percent. ** Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, said over the weekend that China had further room to adjust interest rates and cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks. The latest round of RRR cut took effect on Monday. ** But ongoing worries about the U.S.-China trade war, and possibility, albeit remote, of the United States naming China as a currency manipulator, still weighed on investors’ appetite, said a director of research at a Hong Kong brokerage. ** “You can see that in the lack of a rebound today,” he said. “The losses are smaller but there is not enough support for a recovery.” ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.95 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 1.54 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9183 per U.S. dollar, 0.05 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.9146. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd , up 10.16 percent, followed by Shenzhen Sunxing Light Alloys Materials Co Ltd, gaining 10 percent and Xilinmen Furniture Co Ltd, up by 9.43 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd, down 10.02 percent, followed by Zhejiang XinAn Chemical Industrial Group Co Ltd , losing 9.82 percent and Qingdao Haier Co Ltd , down by 8.89 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 21.17 percent, while China’s H-share index is down 12.0 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 7.6 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, up 2.56 percent, followed by ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, gaining 2.19 percent and CNOOC Ltd , up by 1.93 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Great Wall Motor Co Ltd, which has fallen 5.18 percent, Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, which has lost 5.06 percent and Guangdong Investment Ltd, down by 4.48 percent. ** About 6.96 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 58.6 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 11.88 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 17.01 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:09 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 22.68 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 1.2 percent while the IT sector fell 2.6 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, up 3.23 percent, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which was down 6.04 percent.