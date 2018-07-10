China stocks take a breather; Hong Kong up

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI 0.4 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1 pct

* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Tuesday after a strong rebound the previous session, as trade war fears lingered. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to 3,453.06 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 2,813.71 points. ** Major Chinese ports have started clearing goods from the United States on Monday, as new tariffs on U.S. imports have gone into effect, three sources told Reuters, as a trade spat between Beijing and Washington escalated into an outright war last Friday. ** “The direct impact from the tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods each will be controllable, though Sino-U.S. trade spat regarding industry upgrade could further escalate rather than cool, as the core intention of the U.S. is to contain China’s economic transformation and upgrading, and to protect its own edge,” domestic brokerage Bohai Securities wrote in note. ** Amid a deleveraging campaign and economic uncertainty triggered by a trade war, China’s financial regulator has told banks to “significantly cut” lending rates for small firms in the third quarter in comparison with the first quarter. ** The Hang Seng index added 0.4 percent, to 28,807.09 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent, to 10,867.67 points. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.07 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.84 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6057 per U.S. dollar, 0.09 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6117. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Sichuan Western Resources Holding Co Ltd up 10.12 percent, followed by Shandong Cynda Chemical Co Ltd gaining 10.03 percent and Luyin Investment Group Co Ltd up by 10.02 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Ningxia Xinri Hengli Steel Wire Rope Co Ltd down 9.98 percent, followed by Huayi Electric Co Ltd losing 9.95 percent and Zhengping Road & Bridge Construction Co Ltd down by 9.95 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd up 3.34 percent, followed by Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd gaining 3.04 percent and PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd up by 2.94 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Great Wall Motor Co Ltd which has fallen 5.73 percent, China Gas Holdings Ltd which has lost 3.8 percent and Guangdong Investment Ltd down by 3.2 percent. ** About 6.80 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 51.3 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 13.25 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 12.15 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:07 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 21.13 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 12.2 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.7 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 2.47 percent to 29.75 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 1.7 percent while the IT sector fell 1.8 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd up 2.91 percent, while the biggest loser was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd which was down 3.74 percent.