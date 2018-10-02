HK stocks fall on fears of slowdown in China factory growth

* HSI down 1.64 pct, HSCE 1.73 pct lower

* China markets closed for holiday

* Macau gaming shares slide on weak Sept revenue

HONG KONG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday tracking weak global peers, while signs of weakness in China’s manufacturing sector also hurt sentiment. ** Resuming trade after a public holiday on Monday, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.64 percent at 27,333.71, while the Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.73 percent at 10,827.7. ** Growth in China’s manufacturing sector sputtered in September as both external and domestic demand weakened, two surveys showed on Sunday. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.02 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index rose 0.42 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were People’s Insurance Group of China Co Ltd, up 3.98 percent, followed by CNOOC Ltd, up 1.55 percent and China Telecom Corp Ltd , up 1.54 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Gas Holdings Ltd, down 8.58 percent, Air China Ltd , down 6.2 percent and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, down 5.4 percent. ** MGM China led slide in gaming stocks after Chinese territory of Macau posted a slightly slower-than-estimated growth in gambling revenues in September

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 0.6 percent while the IT sector fell 1.3 percent.

** The top gainer on Hang Seng was CNOOC Ltd, up 1.55 percent, while the biggest loser was Swire Pacific Ltd , down 3.56 percent.