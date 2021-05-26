Hong Kong shares gain as tech and real estate firms shine

* SSEC +0.3% CSI300 -0.04%, HSI +0.7%

* Concerns over inflation downplayed by U.S. Fed comments

* Tech, property firms lead gains

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares extended gains for a second session in a row on Wednesday, led by tech and property stocks, as risk sentiment strengthened on easing inflation worries and a strong yuan.

** At the midday break, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.71% at 29,117.18, after posting its best intraday jump in nearly two months on Tuesday. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.52% to 10,849.29.

** Leading the gains, the tech sector sub-index gained 1.4%, while the property sector sub-index rose 1.3.

** U.S. Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance on Tuesday, boosting sentiment in Asian markets. ** Shares of China’s smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp hit a three-month high after the company said a U.S. court had removed its designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company and lifted all restrictions on U.S. persons buying or holding its stock.

** China’s market regulator has begun an investigation into suspected anti-competitive practices by KE Holdings, the country’s biggest housing broker whose top backer is Tencent Holdings 0700.HK, two people who know of the matter said.

** The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.29% at 3,591.68.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.04% with its real estate index up 2.01%, while the consumer staples sector down 0.98% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.27%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.18%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.13% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.48%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.32%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.32%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3954 per U.S. dollar, 0.26% firmer than the previous close of 6.412. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)