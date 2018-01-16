Hong Kong stocks advance to fresh 10-year highs; China also up

* SSEC +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +1.3 pct

* HSI at new 10-year highs

* China Q4 GDP growth to slow on debt, pollution clampdown - poll

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks marched to new 10-year highs on Tuesday, underpinned by gains for resources and information technology firms, and also encouraged by an extended bull run on Wall Street.

** China’s economic growth is expected to have slowed slightly in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed, as the government extended a crackdown on debt risks and factory pollution.

** At 04:02 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was up 10.31 points or 0.3 percent at 3,420.80. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.46 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.29 percent, the consumer staples sector up 1.25 percent, the real estate index up 1.36 percent and healthcare sub-index up 1.75 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.82 percent at 12,697.32, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.32 percent at 31,751.60. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.54 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.1 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.39 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.88 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.431 per U.S. dollar, 0.08 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.4363. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Beijing Airport High-Tech Park Co Ltd up 10.02 percent, followed by Harbin Air Conditioning Co Ltd gaining 9.99 percent and Easysight Supply Chain Management Co Ltd up by 9.98 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shangying Global Co Ltd down 9.99 percent, followed by Hang Xiao Steel Structure Co Ltd losing 8.18 percent and Shenzhen Heungkong Holding Co Ltd down by 7.51 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 3.12 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 6.5 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.12 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd up 3.72 percent, followed by PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd gaining 3.15 percent and CITIC Securities Co Ltd up by 3.02 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Air China Ltd which has fallen 1.71 percent, SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD which has lost 0.6 percent and Huaneng Power International Inc down by 0.4 percent. ** About 10.49 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 64.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 16.18 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 23.20 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:02 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.17 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.48 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has fallen by 0.32 percent to 30.01 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 1.6 percent while the IT sector rose 2 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd up 6.99 percent, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc which was down 1.94 percent.