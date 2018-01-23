Hong Kong stocks advance to record peak; China also up

* SSEC 0.6 pct, CSI300 0.6 pct, HSI 1.2 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.1 pct

* FTSE China A50 +1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks climbed on Tuesday morning to an all-time peak, underpinned by a combination of gains in financial and IT firms as well as record highs on Wall Street after U.S. senators struck a deal to end a three-day government shutdown. ** At 04:03 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was up 22.28 points or 0.64 percent at 3,523.64. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.58 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.41 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.32 percent, the real estate index up 2.53 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.29 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.63 percent at 13,420.17, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.18 percent at 32,775.88. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.12 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.1 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.67 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.10 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.398 per U.S. dollar, 0.11 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.405. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co Ltd up 9.89 percent, followed by Sichuan Langsha Holding Ltd gaining 8.55 percent and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd up by 7.03 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Kama Co Ltd down 7.34 percent, followed by Shanghai Huili Building Materials Co Ltd losing 7.26 percent and Shanghai Lingyun Industries Development Co Ltd down by 6.86 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 5.87 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 12.8 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 5.87 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Merchants Bank Co Ltd up 3.13 percent, followed by Agricultural Bank of China Ltd gaining 2.94 percent and China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd up by 2.69 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Railway Construction Corp Ltd off 1.47 percent, Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd losing 1.3 percent and Huatai Securities Co Ltd down by 1.3 percent. ** About 12.64 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 72.4 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.46 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 21.75 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:03 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.12 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.9 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.8 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 0.50 percent to 30.79 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 0.6 percent while the IT sector rose 1.4 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd up 8.91 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd which was down 1.50 percent.