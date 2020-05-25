Hong Kong stocks extend falls on Beijing's security law push

* SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 -0.1%, HSI -1.0%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.5%

* FTSE China A50 +0.0%

SHANGHAI, May 25(Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks dropped on Monday, extending losses from the previous session on Beijing’s plan to impose new national security legislation on the Asian financial hub and souring Sino-U.S. relations.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.03% at 2,812.96.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.12%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.27%, the consumer staples sector up 1.94%, the real estate index higher 1.49% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.9%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.46% to 9,383.83, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1% at 22,701.32.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.32% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.18%.

** Hong Kong stocks fell more than 5% on Friday as China moved to impose national security laws on the city, raising fears of a revival of the civil unrest that convulsed the financial hub for much of last year.

** Hong Kong’s security chief said “terrorism” was growing in the city, as government departments rallied on Monday behind Beijing’s plans to introduce national security laws and after thousands took to the streets to protest against the move.

** Adding further pressure were rising Sino-U.S. tensions. The United States should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday.

** Sino-U.S. ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, with the administrations of President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping repeatedly trading barbs over issues related to the pandemic, especially U.S. accusations of cover-ups and lack of transparency.

** The United States said on Friday it would add 33 Chinese firms and institutions to an economic blacklist for helping Beijing spy on its minority Uighur population or because of ties to weapons of mass destruction and China’s military.

** Significant fluctuations in the market could become normalcy given the current risk events, as investors turned cautious at the moment, Guodu International analysts noted in a report.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.42%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.1383 per U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 7.131. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)