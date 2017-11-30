Hong Kong stocks fall, led by tech firms; China also down

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, led by tech firms tracking falls in high-flying technology shares on the Wall Street, and weighed down by losses in mainland China markets.

“There is some profit taking after the Hong Kong stock market hit 10-year highs,” said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.

Chinese gaming giant Tencent slid 2.3 percent, leading a decline in information technology firms.

** By midday, Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.3 percent to 11,496.64 while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.28 percent at 29,245.91.

** The Shanghai Composite index was down 8.77 points or 0.26 percent at 3,329.09.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.55 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.96 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.28 percent, the real estate index down 2.76 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.09 percent.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.19 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.04 percent.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.06 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.05 percent.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.6047 per U.S. dollar, 0.23 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.62.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhangjiagang Freetrade Science & Technology Group Co Ltd up 10.05 percent, followed by JiLin Sino-Microelectronics Co Ltd gaining 10.03 percent and Lawton Development Co Ltd up by 10.02 percent.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd down 5.51 percent, followed by Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co Ltd losing 5.09 percent and Tongwei Co Ltd down by 4.43 percent.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 7.55 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 24.0 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 1.63 percent this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were CRRC Corp Ltd up 0.83 percent, followed by China Railway Construction Corp Ltd gaining 0.77 percent and Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd up by 0.67 percent.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd which has fallen 3.46 percent, Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd which has lost 3.4 percent and China Vanke Co Ltd down by 3.2 percent.

** About 8.52 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 49.0 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.40 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 18.38 billion as of the last full trading day.

** China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.66 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 14.92 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent.

** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has fallen by -0.49 percent to 28.98 trillion yuan.

** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 1.1 percent while the IT sector fell 2.4 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd up 1.29 percent, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc which was down 4.32 percent.