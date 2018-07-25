Hong Kong stocks follow Wall Street higher; China little changed

* SSEC +0.1 pct, HSI +0.8 pct

SHANGHAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks tracked gains in other Asian markets, buoyed by strong earnings on Wall Street and on hopes China’s government spending would boost growth. ** The Hang Seng index added 0.8 percent to 28,893.12 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent, to 11,083.98 points. ** Most sectors gained ground, led by energy and services firms. ** On the mainland, major stock indexes barely moved, as investors paused for breath after three straight days of gains. ** The CSI300 index was unchanged at 3,581.98 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent, to 2,908.14 points. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.21 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.46 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.801 per U.S. dollar, 0.05 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.8041. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Lingyuan Iron & Steel Co Ltd up 10.11 percent, followed by North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd gaining 10.06 percent and Nanning Department Store Co Ltd up by 10.05 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Zhongyida Co Ltd down 5.41 percent, followed by Shanghai Zhongyida Co Ltd losing 5.08 percent and Fujian Start Group Co Ltd down by 4.95 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CITIC Ltd up 3.4 percent, followed by Air China Ltd gaining 2.89 percent and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp up by 2.77 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Guangdong Investment Ltd which has fallen 2.81 percent, China Railway Group Ltd which has lost 2.1 percent and Hengan International Group Company Ltd down by 1.1 percent. ** About 10.02 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 73.9 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 13.55 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 22.96 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:04 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 17.64 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 12.63 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.6 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 2.76 percent to 30.79 trillion yuan.