Hong Kong stocks rise as Wall Street rallies; China eases

SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose more than one percent by midday on Wednesday, as a semblance of calm returned to Wall Street where major indexes ended firmer after days of deep losses.

China stocks, however, reversed earlier gains and fell in volatile trading, led by a slump in real estate firms, as investors cut their positions in leading developers that posted handsome gains in recent months.

An index tracking major real estate firms in China had been on a five-month winning streak until February. ** At 04:03 GMT, the Shanghai Composite index was down 27.21 points or 0.81 percent at 3,343.44. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.08 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 2.04 percent, the consumer staples sector down 1.25 percent, the real estate index down 5.69 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.5 percent. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.91 percent at 12,801.43 while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.26 percent at 30,981.71. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.5 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.07 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 2.01 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.2554 per U.S. dollar, 0.41 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.281. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group Co Ltd up 10.18 percent, followed by Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co Ltd gaining 10.03 percent and Lotus Health Group Co up by 9.87 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Routon Electronic Co Ltd down 10.06 percent, followed by Guizhou Chitianhua Co Ltd losing 10.02 percent and Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co Ltd down by 10 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 1.92 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 8.3 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 3.17 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were BYD Co Ltd up 2.16 percent, followed by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd gaining 1.88 percent and China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd up by 1.78 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd which has fallen 1.71 percent, China Railway Construction Corp Ltd which has lost 1.7 percent and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd down by 0.9 percent. ** About 16.40 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 77.1 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 21.29 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 28.06 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:03 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.48 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.63 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has fallen by -2.22 percent to 29.98 trillion yuan. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 1.1 percent while the IT sector rose 3.2 percent. The top gainer on Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc up 5.61 percent, while the biggest loser was Wharf Holdings Ltd which was down 2.51 percent.