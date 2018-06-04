Hong Kong stocks rise tracking Wall Street; China up

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +1.3 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -0.3 pct

* FTSE China A50 +1.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.4 pct

SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, tracking the previous session’s gains on Wall Street as strong U.S. jobs data offset worries that tariff wars between the United States and the rest of the world could derail global economic growth. ** By the lunch break, the benchmark Hang Seng index had added 1.3 percent, to 30,889.91, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index had gained 1.3 percent, to 12,179.90. ** Gains were led by information technology and property firms, whose indexes rose 1.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Among best gainers, online gaming company Tencent was up 1.8 percent, while developer Sunac jumped 5.2 percent. ** On Friday, U.S. tech shares soared, pushing up the Nasdaq Composite 1.51 percent to 7,554, near its record closing high of 7,588 marked in March. ** However, concerns about trade frictions hurt sentiment. ** Finance leaders of the closest U.S. allies vented anger over the Trump administration’s metal import tariffs on Saturday, setting up a heated fight at a G7 summit next week in Quebec. ** In a rare show of division among the normally harmonious club of wealthy nations, the six other G7 member countries issued a statement asking U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to convey their “unanimous concern and disappointment” about the tariffs to President Donald Trump. ** On the mainland, major stock indexes edged higher, though gains were capped as worries over credit risks persisted and China warned the United States that any agreements reached on trade and business between the two countries will be void if Washington implements tariffs and other trade measures. ** The CSI300 index had risen by 0.7 percent, to 3,794.98, at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2 percent, at 3,081.77. ** China’s annual economic growth rate could fall by 1 percentage point over the medium-term if business investment is hit by a sharp slowdown in debt growth as the government cracks down on lending risks, Fitch Ratings said. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.01 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.42 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4193 per U.S. dollar, compared with the previous close of 6.4195. ** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Fuda Alloy Materials Co Ltd, up 10.01 percent, followed by Qingdao Huijintong Power Eouipment Co Ltd gaining 9.99 percent and Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd up by 9.99 percent. ** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd down 10.08 percent, followed by Tongwei Co Ltd losing 10.02 percent and Suzhou Douson Drilling&Production Equipment Co Ltd down by 10.01 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were People’s Insurance Group of China Co Ltd, up 6.74 percent, followed by China Vanke Co Ltd gaining 4.51 percent and Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd up by 3.46 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Guangdong Investment Ltd, which has fallen 1.44 percent, Huaneng Power International Inc, which has lost 1.4 percent, and CNOOC Ltd down by 1.2 percent. ** As of 04:05 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 18.16 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.