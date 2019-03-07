UPDATE 1-MSCI deletes Shenzhen stock from indexes due to foreign ownership limits

(Adds MSCI, analyst comments, updates share prices.)

SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Global index provider MSCI said it would remove Han’s Laser Technology from its China indexes and slash the weighting of Midea Group Co , citing investability issues triggered by foreign ownership ceilings.

MSCI’s statement on Thursday came a day after Chinese regulators blocked foreign purchases of shares in Han’s Laser as offshore ownership of the firm neared the 30 percent cap.

MSCI said “In light of potential investability issue for investors”, Han’s Laser will be deleted from the MSCI All Shares Indexes, effective March 11.

In a separate statement, MSCI said it will also adjust the inclusion factor of Midea Group to 0.5, as the current foreign holdings of the stock is close to 28 percent.

Chin-Ping Chia, head of research for APAC at the MSCI, said the decisions regarding Han’s Laser and Midea were “individual securities events, not a market-wide phenomenon”.

But he warned of “further decreases or complete deletion” for Midea if room for foreign ownership continues to diminish in the company’s shares.

Han’s Laser shares closed 3.9 percent lower while Midea Group was off 3.1 percent, which compared with a 0.5 percent increase in the broader Shenzhen Composite index.

Han’s Laser is the first stock to be suspended from purchases through Shenzhen Stock Connect. The company is also the first to be kicked out of MSCI’s emerging markets index since A-shares’ debuted in the benchmark last summer, according to Chia.

Under Chinese rules, combined foreign ownership in a China-listed company must not exceed 30 percent, while the ownership cap for an individual overseas investor is 10 percent.

MSCI said it would further clarify the treatment of China stocks under the Stock Connect scheme given the accessibility issues investors face due to foreign ownership restrictions in mainland-listed firms.

The ownership limit could become a bigger headache for overseas investors buying Chinese stocks, especially small- and mid-caps, as Beijing steps up efforts to attract foreign capital to counter the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war. BNP Paribas said in a research note on Thursday that China could raise the 30 percent foreign ownership cap “to facilitate index inclusion flow” as part of wider efforts to open up the economy.

MSCI said last week it is quadrupling the weighting of Chinese mainland shares in its global benchmarks later this year, with plans to add Chinese mid-cap stocks in November.

Rival index publishers FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices will both start adding yuan-denominated Chinese shares to their global benchmarks this year.

Foreign inflows into the country’s stock market are expected to double this year from last year to 600 billion yuan ($89.37 billion), according to China’s securities regulator.