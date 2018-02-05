Hong Kong, China stocks open sharply lower after Wall Street slide

SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and China stocks opened sharply lower on Monday, as Asian markets stumbled after inflation fears rocked bond markets and knocked Wall Street off record highs amid mounting speculation that global central banks would aggressively tighten policy.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened 2.7 percent lower, while the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the city, was down 3 percent at open.

Both indexes recovered some losses in early trade.

China stocks continued their slide after posting their biggest weekly loss in over a year.

The CSI300 index opened down 1.6 percent, and the Shanghai Composite Index both opened 1.6 percent lower.

Both gauges recouped some losses. At 1:51 GMT, CSI300 was down 0.7 percent at 4,241.33 points, with the Shanghai Composite Index 0.4 percent lower at 3,447.88 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer)