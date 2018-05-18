FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
May 18, 2018 / 9:08 AM / in 2 hours

China issues new guidelines on state holdings in listed firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - China on Friday issued new guidelines on the managing of shares of publicly listed companies held by state-owned entities, according to a notice on the Ministry of Finance’s website.

The new rules are meant to standardise how state shareholdings of listed companies change hands, to protect the rights of all investors and to prevent losses of state assets, it said.

The notice, co-signed by the finance ministry, the state-owned assets regulator and the securities regulator, said the rules will help avoid shocks to the stock market from changes in state holdings of listed companies. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.