FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
October 14, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

China regulator aims to protect small and medium-sized investors

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The China Securities Regulatory Commission remains committed to deepening market reforms, its chairman Liu Shiyu said on Sunday, according to a statement posted on the body’s website.

Liu told investors in Beijing that with more than 100 million small and medium-sized investors in the Chinese stock market, protecting their legal rights and interests in particular was the regulator’s mission.

The Commission strove to ensure open, fair, just and transparent capital markets, Liu said, according to the statement. (Reporting by Alexandra Harney; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.