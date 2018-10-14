China regulator aims to protect small and medium-sized investors

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The China Securities Regulatory Commission remains committed to deepening market reforms, its chairman Liu Shiyu said on Sunday, according to a statement posted on the body’s website.

Liu told investors in Beijing that with more than 100 million small and medium-sized investors in the Chinese stock market, protecting their legal rights and interests in particular was the regulator’s mission.

The Commission strove to ensure open, fair, just and transparent capital markets, Liu said, according to the statement. (Reporting by Alexandra Harney; editing by David Stamp)