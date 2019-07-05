China's Changsha city weighs subsidising purchases of locally made cars

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China’s inland Changsha city is considering offering subsidies for purchases of locally made cars, a document viewed by Reuters and confirmed by an official at a local planning agency showed.

The capital of the central province of Hunan is considering to offer as much as 20,000 yuan ($2,909.73) to local residents who purchase new combustion engine cars and new energy vehicles made by local car manufacturers, according to the document.

“We are still considering this subsidy plan, but currently have no plan to publish it,” an official at the city government’s development and reform commission told Reuters. ($1 = 6.8735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yilei Sun, Beijing newsroom and Tony Munroe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)