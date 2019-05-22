China sugar futures plunge as market awaits higher imports

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) -

* China’s most actively traded white sugar futures fell 3.7% on Wednesday to 4,938 yuan ($715.66) per tonne, their biggest decline in nine months, after a Brazilian trade association said it expects exports to China to recover this year

* Brazil’s sugar industry group, Unica, said on Tuesday that China had agreed not to renew anti-dumping tariffs when they expire later this month

* Unica said Brazilian exports to China dropped to 890,000 tonnes per annum last season from an average of 2.5 million tonnes per year before the antidumping tariffs were imposed

* An increase in imports from Brazil, previously the world’s top sugar producer, will pressure domestic prices, currently around 5,200 yuan per tonne in top producing region Guangxi, which is below production cost, Zhan Xiao, an analyst at Shanghai Buyun Investment Management, said

* “It will have a very big impact on the domestic industry,” Zhan said. “Losses at some companies will be very serious.”

* China is expected to produce 10.88 million tonnes of sugar in the 2019/2020 crop year, up from 10.73 million tonnes in the current season ($1 = 6.8999 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by James Emmanuel)