China sugar imports fall 45.4 pct in August
September 23, 2017

China sugar imports fall 45.4 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China’s sugar imports in August fell 45.4 percent from a year earlier to 200,000 tonnes, data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday.

In the January to August period, sugar imports fell 20.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.67 million tonnes,

Corn imports soared 14-fold in August from a year earlier to 380,000 tonnes.

In the first eight months of 2017, corn imports fell 31.5 percent from a year earlier to 2.03 million tonnes. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

