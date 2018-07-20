FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
July 20, 2018 / 7:16 AM / in 2 hours

China's Suning Sports raises $600 mln from Alibaba, Goldman Sachs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China’s Suning Sports, the owner of Italian soccer giants Inter Milan, said it has raised $600 million in a series A funding from firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Goldman Sachs.

A spokeswoman for the company, part of retail giant Suning Holdings, told Reuters on Friday that the funding round did not include or impact Inter Milan. She added the firm would soon start a series B fund raising.

Suning Sports had on Thursday announced it was raising funds from e-commerce giant Alibaba and Goldman Sachs, among others, but had not released any financial details. (Reporting by Pei Li and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.