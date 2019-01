HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chinese officials have lifted African swine fever-related restrictions in Xi’An city, in northern Shaanxi province, and Linfen city, in Shanxi province, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday.

The local government have removed curbs on infected areas on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 respectively, but it will keep monitoring the situation to prevent new outbreaks of the disease, the ministry said on its website (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)