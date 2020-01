(Corrects name of the commerce ministry spokesman in paragraph 2)

BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing will increase pork imports and release more pork from state reserves to ensure stable supply and prices ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the remarks during a weekly press briefing. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)