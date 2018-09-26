FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China government promises to block contaminated pork from market

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China’s cabinet said on Wednesday it would prevent pork contaminated with African swine fever from reaching the market, after outbreaks of the disease hit several regions.

The cabinet also pledged during its weekly meeting to provide financial support to maintain supplies, the state radio.

Cabinet’s additional reassurance came after China shut slaughterhouses and locked down pig farms to fight against the highly contagious African swine fever. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen Editing by Edmund Blair)

