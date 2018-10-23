China lifts African swine fever restrictions in Tongling city, Anhui province

Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry said on Tuesday it will lift African swine fever-related restrictions in the Yian district of Tongling city, Anhui province

* Local authorities will remove curbs on the infected area from Wednesday, but will keep monitoring to prevent new cases of the disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China said on its website

* China lifted restrictions in three other cities in Anhui province last week. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)