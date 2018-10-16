FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 2:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Dabeinong says suspected African swine fever case on affiliated firm - China Securities Journal

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Major animal feed and pig breeding firm Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday an affiliated firm has culled nearly 20,000 pigs due to a suspected case of African swine fever, according to a report by the state media China Securities Journal.

The company reported the information to investors in an online interactive platform on Tuesday, said the media report.

Dabeinong could not immediately be reached for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu; editing by Richard Pullin)

