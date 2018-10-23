FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
October 23, 2018 / 12:57 PM / in an hour

China's Guangdong province to ban transport of live hogs to other provinces

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s Guangdong Province will ban the transport of live hogs to other provinces, effective immediately, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guangdong Province said on Tuesday

* The ban will last until all neighbouring provinces lift African swine fever-related restrictions, the Guangdong agriculture department said

* Pig herds can be transported to other provinces as long as they meet certain quarantine requirements and have qualified certificates

* China’s Agriculture Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday two new outbreaks of African swine fever in Hunan province, which is adjacent to Guangdong province (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.