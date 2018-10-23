China's Guangdong province to ban transport of live hogs to other provinces

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s Guangdong Province will ban the transport of live hogs to other provinces, effective immediately, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guangdong Province said on Tuesday

* The ban will last until all neighbouring provinces lift African swine fever-related restrictions, the Guangdong agriculture department said

* Pig herds can be transported to other provinces as long as they meet certain quarantine requirements and have qualified certificates

* China’s Agriculture Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday two new outbreaks of African swine fever in Hunan province, which is adjacent to Guangdong province (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Susan Fenton)