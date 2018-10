BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry said on Tuesday it will lift African swine fever-related restrictions in the city of Xinxiang in the northern province of Henan

* Local authorities will remove curbs on the infected area from Wednesday, but will keep monitoring to prevent new cases of the disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)