August 27, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Shandong to ban live hogs, products from high ASF risk areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China’s Shandong province said it will ban live hogs and related products from areas of high risk for African swine fever (ASF) from entering the province, the local government said on Sunday.

The eastern province of China will strengthen inspection and quarantine on slaughtering of hogs, Shandong’s animal husbandry bureau said in a statement on its website.

It will also strengthen inspections of live hogs and related products being transported within the province, it said.

China has reported four ASF outbreaks in one month. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)

