China to release pork, beef, mutton from reserves to increase meat supplies

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it will release frozen pork, beef and mutton from state reserves in “due course” to increase the supply of meat on the market.

The comments come as pork prices in the world’s top consumer of the meat hit a record after an epidemic of African swine fever swept through the country’s pig herd, killing millions.

It is not known how much meat China keeps in reserves. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)