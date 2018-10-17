China bans pigs and pork products imports from Moldova

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* China has banned imports of pigs and pork products from Moldova to prevent spread of African swine fever, Chinese customs said on Wednesday

* The ban followed five African swine fever outbreaks reported in Moldova, the customs said in a statement on its website

* China also ordered the return or destruction of products shipped from the European country, customs added

* China has banned imports of pigs, wild boar and products from Bulgaria and Belgium following outbreak of African swine fever, as well as imports from Japan after a regular swine fever outbreak (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)