China bans pig imports from Myanmar due to African swine fever

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* China has banned the imports of pigs, wild boars and related products from Myanmar because of concerns about African swine fever, the country’s customs office said on Thursday

* The ban, issued on Thursday, came after Myanmar reported its first case of the deadly disease on Wednesday, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement published on its website

* The move comes as China battles its own African swine fever outbreak, which has spread to all provinces and regions on its mainland, as well as Hong Kong and Hainan island, since the virus was first detected last August (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Christian Schmollinger)