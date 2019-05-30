First case of African swine fever reported in North Korea

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s agriculture ministry said on Thursday that the first case of African swine fever was reported in North Korea as the virus has spread rapidly since the first outbreak in East Asia was found in China in August last year.

The outbreak was confirmed at a farm in Jagang province in North Korea near the border with China of the country on May 25, South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement. More than 20 hogs were culled after more than 70 pigs were died from the virus, the ministry said.

Highly contagious African swine fever occurs among pigs and wild boars and is transmitted by ticks and direct contact between animals and currently there is no vaccine against it. It does not affect humans. (Reporting By Jane Chung. Editing by Jane Merriman)