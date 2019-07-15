China to carry out checks on local authorities' ability to control swine fever

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Monday it will carry out checks on the ability of local veterinary authorities to prevent and control the spread of the deadly African swine fever virus.

The investigations will take place in 10 provinces and be completed by Oct. 31, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

It comes after China’s cabinet said there were deficiencies in the country’s efforts to properly tackle the spread of the disease, which has reached every province of the country and caused a sharp decline in the hog herd.