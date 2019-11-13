China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Yunnan- ministry

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported a new case of African swine fever on a farm in the southwestern province of Yunnan on Wednesday.

The farm, in a district of Tengchong city, had 261 pigs and 97 had already died of the disease, it said.

African swine fever is a fatal pig disease that was first reported in China in August 2018 and has since spread throughout the country, killing millions of pigs and reducing the size of the herd by more than 40%. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing; Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Andrew Heavens)