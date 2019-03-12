China bans imports of Vietnamese pigs, wild boars, related products to prevent African swine fever

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China has banned imports of pigs, wild boars and related products from Vietnam after the Southeast Asian country reported a series of outbreaks of highly contagious African swine fever, China’s General Administration of Customs said on Tuesday.

Between Feb. 1 and March 3, the deadly virus was found in animals in 202 households in seven cities or provinces in northern Vietnam, including capital city Hanoi. The disease is fatal to pigs but does not affect people.

The move comes as China battled its own African swine fever outbreaks, having spread to 111 confirmed cases in 28 provinces and regions across the country. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)