FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
August 19, 2018 / 5:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

China agriculture ministry says 88 hogs die from African swine fever in Jiangsu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Agriculture said on Sunday 88 hogs had died from African swine fever in the city of Lianyungang, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, as the highly-contagious disease continues to spread through the world’s biggest pig herd.

A total of 615 hogs have been infected since Aug. 15 with the swine fever in Lianyungang, which has banned the movement of hogs, related products and animals that are easily infected both into and outside the affected area, the ministry said.

It said the Lianyungang outbreak “has been put under effective control”.

Reporting by Tom Daly and Muyu Xu Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.